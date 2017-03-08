BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
BRUSSELS, March 8 EU antitrust regulators fined German car parts maker Mahle Behr, Japan's Denso and four others a total 155 million euros ($163.6 million) on Wednesday for taking part in several cartels for car air conditioning and engine cooling units.
Mahle Behr's fine came to 62.1 million euros while Sanden got a 64.6 million euro penalty and Denso a fine of 322,000 euros.
Other members of the four cartels were Valeo, Panasonic and Calsonic. ($1 = 0.9472 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.