By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Feb 10 EU antitrust regulators are
investigating several banks for possible rigging of the $1.5
trillion government-sponsored bond market, two people familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
The investigation is the latest in a series of actions
against suspected wrongdoing in financial services, including
alleged attempts to rig the markets for Libor and
foreign exchange.
The European Commission has sent questionnaires asking about
the price of supra-national, sub-sovereign and agency (SSA) debt
to a number of market participants, the sources said, confirming
a Financial Times report on Tuesday.
Debt issuers in this market includes the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development and agency borrowers such as the
German-backed development bank KfW. Such bonds often covered by
an implicit or explicit state guarantee.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported in January, quoting
several sources, that four London-based traders of SSA debt were
being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for
possible manipulation of bond prices.
The sources said one worked at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, another at Credit Agricole, a third at Nomura
and the fourth at Credit Suisse. All four had vacated
their desks pending the outcome of the U.S. investigation, they
said. The banks declined to comment at the time.
The Justice Department is investigating allegations that SSA
traders at different banks agreed prices and shared information
on certain U.S. dollar bonds in chatrooms they established for
the purpose, the sources quoted by IFR said. The Justice
Department declined comment.
The FT said the EU probe probably started at the same time
as Justice Department's.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment.
The EU competition watchdog has handed down billion-euro fines
to several banks for rigging several financial benchmarks.
