SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
BRUSSELS, March 7 EU antitrust regulators raided a number of kraft paper and industrial paper sack makers including South Africa's Mondi on Tuesday on suspicion that the companies may have been involved in a cartel.
The European Commission did not name the companies.
Mondi said the EU competition enforcer raided its Vienna office and that it was cooperating with the investigation.
Swedish company BillerudKorsnas AB said it was also targeted in the investigation.
The Commission said this was the second time it conducted such action following raids a year ago. It was not clear if the same companies were involved.
Firms found guilty of price fixing face fines up to 10 percent of their global turnover. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek. Editing by Jane Merriman)
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.