BRUSSELS Feb 2 EU antitrust regulators opened on Thursday three investigations into a group of consumer electronics makers including Philips, six video game companies, Thomas Cook and three other tour operators on suspicion of blocking online cross-border sales.

The move came after an inquiry of nearly two years by the European Commission into the e-commerce industry showed that such unfair restrictions were widespread in the 28-country bloc.

"The three investigations opened today by the Commission aim to tackle the specific issues of retail price restrictions, discrimination on the basis of location and geo-blocking," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

Companies targeted included Taiwan's Asus, Denon & Marantz, Pioneer, Steam game distribution platform owner Valve Corporation, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Focus Home, Koch Media, ZeniMax, Kuoni, REWE, TUI and Melia Hotels. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)