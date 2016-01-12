(Changes media slug, adds details from commission's statement,
BRUSSELS Jan 12 The European Commission said on
Tuesday it had launched an in-depth investigation into oilfield
services provider Halliburton's planned purchase of its
smaller rival Baker Hughes.
"The commission has to look closely at this proposed
takeover to make sure that it would not reduce choice or push up
prices for oil and gas exploration and production services in
the EU," Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. (bit.ly/1mTa9hr)
Halliburton offered in November 2014 to buy Baker Hughes for
about $35 billion in cash and stock, creating an oilfield
services behemoth to take on market leader Schlumberger NV
as falling oil prices force customers to curb spending.
The No. 2 and No. 3 players in the services industry said
the decision is a normal step in the commission's review
process.
Halliburton said it expects to offer a substantial remedies
package that will address any substantive competition concerns.
The two companies said last month that U.S. antitrust
officials were not satisfied with proposed concessions.
Halliburton's shares were down 2.15 percent at $30.88 in
afternoon trading, while Baker Hughes was down 2 percent at
$40.67.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Sneha Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Don Sebastian)