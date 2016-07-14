BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
BRUSSELS, July 14 European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1200 CET (1000 GMT) on antitrust cases, the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal said that the EU's antitrust regulator was due to file additional formal charges against Alphabet Inc's Google related to contractual terms of its advertising service and conduct over its shopping service. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.