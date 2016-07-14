BRUSSELS, July 14 European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1200 CET (1000 GMT) on antitrust cases, the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal said that the EU's antitrust regulator was due to file additional formal charges against Alphabet Inc's Google related to contractual terms of its advertising service and conduct over its shopping service. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)