BRUSSELS, March 16 European antitrust regulators conducted raids on several companies in the kraft paper and industrial paper sacks sector on suspicion of operating a cartel, they said on Wednesday.

"The European Commission can confirm that on 15 March 2016 Commission officials carried out unannounced inspections at the premises of several companies active in the sector of kraft paper and industrial paper sacks," the Commission said in a statement without identifying the companies.

It said it had concerns that the companies had violated EU rules against price fixing and customer allocation.

The raids took place in several European countries, it added. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Susan Fenton)