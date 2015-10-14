BRUSSELS Oct 14 Europe's antitrust chief has
postponed a two-day official visit to Beijing to deal with
pressing issues in Brussels, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager had been due to
fly to China after the weekly meeting of the European Commission
on Wednesday to meet her Chinese counterparts.
"Due to important matters requiring her presence and full
attention in Brussels the Commissioner will have to postpone the
visit to China," her spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.
"A new date for a visit is being identified."
Cardoso declined to comment on the important matters that
had prompted the postponement.
Vestager's pipeline of cases includes investigations into
sweetheart tax arrangements used by Apple in Ireland,
Starbucks in the Netherlands, and Amazon and
Fiat in Luxembourg.
Other cases in the final stage include investigations into
suspected state aid for some Spanish football clubs including
Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Athletic Club Bilbao.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Clarke)