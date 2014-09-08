An employee works inside the warehouse at the Apollo Super Zone showroom in Mumbai October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BRUSSELS Hungary secured European Union regulatory approval on Monday to grant 95.7 million euros ($123.9 million) in aid to Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS) to build a tyre plant in the north of the country.

Hungary is offering a direct grant of 48.2 million euros, an employment grant of 2.8 million euros and tax allowances of about 44.7 million euros for the new facility which will create 975 jobs.

The European Commission said the Hungarian support complies with EU state aid rules and would boost regional development.

($1 = 0.7725 Euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)