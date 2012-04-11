BRUSSELS, April 11 The European Commission has received proposals from Apple and four international publishers, Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins, Hachette Livre and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck following a settlement of an e-books anti-trust case.

"In the context of its antitrust investigation into the distribution of e-books, the European Commission has received proposals of possible commitments from Apple and four international publishers, Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins, Hachette Livre and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck," Joaquín Almunia, the EU's competition chief, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Three of these publishers - Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins and Hachette - have reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.