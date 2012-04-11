BRUSSELS, April 11 The European Commission has
received proposals from Apple and four international
publishers, Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins, Hachette Livre and
Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck following a settlement of an
e-books anti-trust case.
"In the context of its antitrust investigation into the
distribution of e-books, the European Commission has received
proposals of possible commitments from Apple and four
international publishers, Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins,
Hachette Livre and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck," Joaquín
Almunia, the EU's competition chief, said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Three of these publishers - Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins
and Hachette - have reached a settlement with the U.S.
Department of Justice.