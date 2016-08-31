DUBLIN Aug 31 Ireland's cabinet could not agree
on Wednesday on whether to appeal a European Commission ruling
against Dublin's tax dealings with Apple and will meet
for further talks later this week, a government source told
Reuters.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan has recommended lodging the
appeal, saying on Tuesday he "disagreed profoundly" with the
order from the Commission that the U.S. tech giant should hand
over to Ireland unpaid taxes of up to 13 billion euros ($14.5
billion) ruled to be illegal state aid.
However, the Independent Alliance - a group of independent
lawmakers represented in the minority coalition government -
said on Tuesday that they would need to consult further with
officials and the source said Wednesday's meeting had ended
without agreement.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dominic Evans)