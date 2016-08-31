DUBLIN Aug 31 Ireland's cabinet may be given
more time to decide on whether to back the finance minister's
recommendation that Dublin appeal the European Commission's
ruling against its tax dealings with Apple, another
minister said on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday he
"disagreed profoundly" with the Commission's order that Apple
should hand over to Ireland unpaid taxes of up to 13 billion
euros ruled to be illegal state aid. He will seek approval for
an appeal from cabinet at 1030 GMT.
The minority government led by Noonan's Fine Gael is reliant
on the support of a number of independent lawmakers, a group of
whom, the Independent Alliance, said on Tuesday that they were
reviewing the decision and would need to further consult with
Noonan, tax officials and independent experts.
If the Independent Alliance refused to back an appeal and
pulled out of government, Fine Gael would no longer have
sufficient support in parliament to pass legislation and the
government could collapse.
"I'm sure, if people need time to understand this matter,
that we will create the time and space to do this properly,"
Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe of Fine Gael told
national broadcaster RTE when asked if Prime Minister Enda Kenny
would allow the Alliance more time if they ask for it.
"We will be able to make a decision but it is appropriate
that we give this the time it needs. I am very confident that
this government will work its way through this issue and
continue with the mandate the Irish people have given us."
Fine Gael is also reliant on an agreement with its biggest
rival, Fianna Fail, to abstain on key votes to facilitate the
minority government. Fianna Fail said on Tuesday it would back
an appeal through the European Courts.
Both parties were criticised by left-wing Sinn Fein, the
country's third largest party. It said the government should
accept the Commission's ruling and impose the tax bill on the
iPhone maker, which says it will also appeal.
"It is important that Irish taxpayers are represented at
today's cabinet meeting. The Independent Alliance have an
opportunity to do that. They should oppose any appeal and insist
that the correct tax bill is paid by Apple," Sinn Fein's David
Cullinane said in a statement.
