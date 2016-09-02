DUBLIN, Sept 2 Ireland's government stands fully
behind its corporate tax regime, Public Expenditure Minister
Paschal Donohoe said on Friday, ahead of an independent review
it commissioned into how multinationals pay their tax.
The Irish government has decided to appeal a demand by the
European Commission that Apple pay Dublin 13 billion
euros in back taxes, although independent members of the
coalition called for the review.
"This government stands fully behind our corporate tax
regime. It is absolutely essential that this system and this
rate be maintained," Donohoe, a member of the main Irish
coalition party, Fine Gael, told a news conference.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)