By Alastair Macdonald and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 3 The European Commission denies
that its shock demand that Apple Inc. hand 13 billion euros in
back taxes to Ireland is, in the pungent phrase of Apple CEO Tim
Cook, "total political crap".
But, say senior EU officials involved, the decision
certainly has a strong political element, even if Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says she is confident her case
will stand up to Cook's appeal on its legal merits alone.
Brussels' political target is less corporate America than
eurosceptics at home who threaten to pull the EU apart if it
fails to show alienated voters it can act in their interests.
"Being political should not be confused with politicised,"
said a spokeswoman for Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker. For
him, fighting tax avoidance had been a "top priority" since
before he took over the EU executive two years ago, she said.
"The drive towards fairer taxation is in President Juncker's
political guidelines," she said. At the same time, Vestager is
an "entirely independent" enforcer of EU competition law, she
added.
Efforts under way, including in the United States, to clamp
down on tax avoidance are political in the sense that all
states, with budgets under strain, face pressure from voters to
claw back cash from other people, preferably wealthy companies,
tax experts and government officials say.
For European Union institutions, the struggle is less for
money -- Apple's cash will go to Ireland if Vestager wins her
case.
What Brussels is fighting for is the EU's very survival
against eurosceptics like the Brexiteers who persuaded Britons
to quit the bloc in June.
Those populists, on left and right, from the UK Independence
Party to France's National Front or 5-Star in Italy, have scored
with voters by accusing the EU and the executive Commission of
cosying up to big, global business against the little people.
"Apple shows how you fight against populism," a senior EU
official familiar with the Commission chief's thinking told
Reuters, describing a two-pronged strategy directed by Juncker.
One part of the strategy is a push for new global tax rules,
led by EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici, a
French Socialist former finance minister. The other part rests
on punishing the worst past abusers to deter others.
Vestager says the goal is to change corporate culture so
that businesses anxious for their reputation stop trying to pay
as little tax as possible and choose to pay "the right amount".
On Juncker's political goal, he won government backing in
Paris and Berlin. And many European media also welcomed the
Apple move. Le Monde, leftish voice of establishment France and
critic of Juncker's low-tax policies when he was premier of
Luxembourg, said he had shown "the zeal of the newly converted".
"Europe is changing," it wrote. "Bravo, Monsieur Juncker."
SHOWING VOTERS EU CARES
"(A) question that is ... critical if we want to restore our
citizens' trust in the global economy is fair taxation," Juncker
said at the weekend's G20 leaders meeting in China.
Insisting the Apple decision was taken "without bias", he
added: "All companies must pay their fair shares of taxes in the
countries where they make their profits."
The $14.5-billion demand which angered the United States and
worried Apple's peers was engineered for shock and awe, the EU
official said. Juncker sees Vestager as what the EU president
calls his "Rottweiler", he added.
Apple and the Irish government say Vestager is rewriting the
iPhone maker's quarter-century of history in Ireland. Apple
denies that Dublin gave it tax breaks amounting to illegal state
aid.
What has changed is the politics. The financial crisis has
impoverished Western governments just as footloose young tech
firms became hugely rich without paying much tax anywhere.
U.S. Senate revelations about Apple in 2013 fuelled public
anger and, with some irony, prompted the EU to start
inquiries.
Juncker's own history has also played a part. A conservative
prime minister of Luxembourg for 19 years, he helped transform
it from industrial rustbowl to a financial hub its bigger
neighbours saw as helping businesses deprive them of revenues.
Weeks after taking over the Commission in late 2014, he
faced calls to resign when deals between Luxembourg and global
corporates were splashed in world media as the LuxLeaks affair.
He denied involvement but, aides say, the uproar helped
galvanise Juncker for a tax crackdown he had already promised.
Driving his pledge to run a "political Commission" to
reconnect with voters alienated by out-of-touch, technocratic
elites in Brussels was a fear that his five-year term was, in
his words, the "last chance" to save the Union from break-up.
LEGAL UNDERPINNINGS
"It's political in the sense that, if the Commission is
prioritising the allocation of its resources, then clearly tax
evasion and tax avoidance are very high on the political agenda
everywhere," said Sophie in 't Veld, deputy leader of the
centrist group in the European Parliament. "This is something
that citizens are rightly and understandably concerned about."
That political approach, Brussels officials stress, does not
mean capricious or lacking legal basis. Vestager is clear she
must win in court on some untested points of law
against the best tax attorneys Silicon Valley and Washington can
buy, and against EU member state Ireland.
Asked about Cook's comments to an Irish newspaper about the
EU's "political" motives, she said: "I don't think the courts
will hear any kind of political opinions or feelings or what's
in your stomach or whatever. They want the facts of the case."
LISTEN, THEN BITE
Some EU officials think the anger of Cook and U.S. officials
at the historic scale of the tax demand may partly stem from
underestimating Vestager's uncompromising character.
Tall, courteous and soft-spoken, she is a woman who takes
trouble to greet captains of industry by the lift and escort
them back to her office, often then serving them coffee herself.
It may wrong-foot those used to more confrontational politicians
and executives. She is a listener rather than a talker.
"There are some people who are very loud ... but ... it is
very important to have a very, very, very open ear to those who
are not loud," the former economy minister and liberal party
leader told Reuters on taking office two years ago.
People who work with her say she listens closely to career
officials on her staff -- much more than did her Spanish
predecessor Joaquin Almunia, a professional economist.
One U.S. tech giant to feel a change of approach after 2014
was Google, with whom Almunia worked for years to reach a
compromise over concerns about its market dominance. Since last
year, Vestager has hit Google with three separate charges.
She also put an end to hesitation in Brussels by launching a
price fixing case against Russian gas giant Gazprom last year.
Most current state aid tax cases, including Apple, were
launched by Almunia but competition experts question whether he
would have come to Vestager's radical conclusion. Almunia's own
predecessor Neelie Kroes, now at another Silicon Valley darling
Uber, said this week the Dane had gone too far against Apple.
Some observers believe Vestager, a professional politician
since her student days, may be tempted to use cases to raise her
profile and further greater ambitions. She says not.
Predecessors have also taken on Washington, among them Mario
Monti, later Italy's prime minister, who blocked a mega-merger
between GE and Honeywell in 2001 despite U.S. support for it,
and Kroes, who slapped heavy fines on Microsoft in 2008.
There may be more to come, Vestager says. Her 800 staff are
looking at about 1,000 inquiries where firms may have gained an
edge by cutting tax deals with governments seeking investment.
A pastor's daughter, Vestager summed up her political credo
in the 2014 interview with Reuters: "I was brought up with a
very strong value," she said. "That you should always protect
the few and the small against those who want to misuse their
muscle."
