* EU to accept concessions from Apple, publishers-sources
* Critics say current system stops Apple being undercut
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 6 European Union regulators are to
accept an offer by Apple and four publishers to end an
antitrust probe into their e-book prices, two sources said,
handing Amazon victory in a bid to sell online books
cheaper than its rivals, sources said.
The case underscores the battle between retailers and
publishers over pricing control of e-books, which publishers
hope will boost revenue and increase customers.
Apple and the publishers have offered to let retailers set
their own prices or discounts for a period of two years, and
also to suspend "most-favoured nation" contracts for five years,
the sources said.
Such clauses bar publishers from making deals with rival
retailers to sell e-books more cheaply than Apple.
Apple, Simon & Schuster, News Corp. unit
HarperCollins, Lagardere SCA's Hachette Livre and
Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck, the owner of German company
Macmillan, made the proposal in September.
The EU antitrust authority was investigating the companies'
e-book pricing, which critics say prevents Amazon and other
retailers from undercutting Apple's charges.
Pearson Plc's Penguin group, which is also under
investigation, did not take part in the offer.
The European Commission, which in September asked for
feedback from rivals and consumers about the proposal, has not
asked for more concessions, said one of sources.
"The Commission is likely to accept the offer and announce
its decision next month," the person said on Tuesday.
Antoine Colombani, spokesman for competition policy at the
executive European Commission, declined to comment.
