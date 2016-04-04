BRUSSELS, April 4 - A two-year investigation into whether
Apple's tax deal with Irish authorities gave the iPhone
maker an unfair advantage will take a lot longer because of the
large amount of data involved, the EU antitrust chief said on
Monday.
The European Commission accused Ireland in 2014 of dodging
international tax rules by letting Apple shelter profits worth
tens of billions of dollars from tax collectors in return for
maintaining jobs.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said
she had asked Ireland for more details, which in turn raised new
questions that required a response from the authorities and
occasionally from Apple as well.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Heinrich)