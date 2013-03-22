BRUSSELS, March 22 EU antitrust regulators have been informed of possible anti-competitive issues related to distribution of Apple's iPhone and iPad tablets, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Friday.

"The Commission has been made aware of Apple's distribution practices for iPhone and iPad. There have been no formal complaints though," Antoine Colombani told a daily briefing.

"Generally, we are actively monitoring developments in this market. We will of course intervene if there are indications of anticompetitive behaviour to the detriment of consumers."