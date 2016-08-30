WASHINGTON Aug 30 A European Commission order
requiring Apple Inc to pay $13 billion euros ($14.5
billion) in taxes on Tuesday drew swift and angry rebukes from
the Obama administration and lawmakers in Congress, while
reigniting calls for international tax reform.
The U.S. Treasury Department, which enforces federal tax
policy, warned that U.S.-EU economic relations could be affected
by the stunning decision by the European Commission. Critics in
Congress denounced the move as a predatory money grab that would
encroach on U.S. government jurisdiction and ultimately add to
the federal deficit.
The Treasury had previously warned that making U.S.
companies pay back taxes in Europe could hit the United States'
own coffers because tax payments overseas can be deducted
against U.S. taxes.
But it was not clear what Washington could do to counter the
regulatory order, which ruled that Apple had received illegal
state aid under its tax agreement with Ireland and must pay back
the taxes plus interest.
Analysts said the move could add a compelling new dimension
to the tax reform debate surrounding the treatment of more than
$2.1 trillion in U.S. corporate profits held offshore to avoid
U.S. taxes.
"The European Commission's decision is a predatory and naked
tax grab," U.S. Representative Kevin Brady, chairman of the
House Ways and Means Committee, fumed in a statement.
The sum is 40 times bigger than the previous known demand by
the European Commission. Online retailer Amazon.com Inc
and fast-food company McDonald's Corp face probes over
taxes in Luxembourg, while coffee chain Starbucks Corp
has been ordered to pay up to 30 million euros ($33 million) to
the Dutch government.
Apple and Ireland said they would appeal the decision.
A Treasury representative said on Tuesday that the ruling
could "threaten to undermine foreign investment, the business
climate in Europe, and the important spirit of economic
partnership between the U.S. and the EU."
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said lawmakers
would examine the EU decision but warned that it was
inconsistent with international standards.
"It appears the European Commission has issued an
extraordinary decision that targets U.S. business by rewriting
already existing tax policies," the Republican said in a
statement.
Senator Charles Schumer, the chamber's No. 3 Democrat,
called the move "a cheap money grab."
"The EU is unfairly undermining our ability to compete
economically in Europe while grabbing tax revenues that should
go toward investment here in the United States," he said.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Jason Lange; Editing by Julia
Edwards and Jonathan Oatis)