(Adds Business Roundtable protest, Levin comment)
By David Morgan and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Aug 30 A European Commission order
requiring Apple Inc to pay Ireland $13 billion euros
($14.5 billion) in unpaid taxes on Tuesday drew swift rebukes
from the Obama administration and lawmakers in Congress, while
reigniting calls for U.S. tax reform.
The White House and the Treasury Department, which enforces
federal tax policy, warned that U.S.-EU economic relations could
be affected by the European Commission's ruling that Apple had
received illegal state aid under its agreement with Ireland.
Business groups protested. The Business Roundtable, which
represents U.S. chief executives, called the decision "an act of
aggression" against a law-abiding U.S. company and a sovereign
government.
Members of both parties in Congress pointed to the stunning
decision as evidence that the U.S. tax code should be rewritten
to give American companies an incentive to bring home some $2.1
trillion in U.S. corporate profits held abroad. But there was no
sign that lawmakers were any closer to bridging the substantial
divides that have prevented agreement up to now.
"Above all, this is yet another reason why we need to fix
our tax code," House Speaker Paul Ryan, the highest-ranking
elected Republican, said in a statement. "Today's decision
should be a spur to action."
Apple was found to be holding over $181 billion offshore,
more than any U.S. company, in a study published last year by
two left-leaning nonprofit groups: Citizens for Tax Justice and
the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund.
"This is yet another example of why we need to reform the
international tax system to ensure these revenues come home,"
said Senator Charles Schumer, the chamber's No. 3 Democrat.
Even the European Commission voiced indirect criticism of
the U.S. tax code, suggesting that Washington could require
Apple's Irish operations to pay larger amounts of money to the
U.S. parent to finance research and development, which would
increase Apple's U.S. tax bill.
Former Senator Carl Levin, a Democrat whose investigation of
U.S. corporate tax avoidance was cited by European regulators,
blamed the U.S. Internal Revenue Service for failing to
challenge Apple's overseas arrangements.
Republicans and Democrats in the Senate have discussed plans
to encourage the repatriation of U.S. profits abroad.
But House Republicans hope to move broader legislation next
year that would cut the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35 percent
to 20 percent and adopt a "territorial" system that would exempt
the overseas earnings of U.S. companies from U.S. taxation.
Democrats have dismissed that as a massive tax giveaway.
Other critics in Washington warned that Tuesday's European
Commission move would encroach on U.S. government jurisdiction
and ultimately add to the federal deficit.
"We are concerned about a unilateral approach ... that
threaten(s) to undermine progress that we have made
collaboratively with the Europeans to make the international
taxation system fair," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told
reporters.
U.S. Representative Kevin Brady, Republican chairman of the
House Ways and Means Committee, called the decision "a predatory
and naked tax grab".
Apple and Ireland said they would appeal the EU decision.
But some analysts said the ruling, if upheld, could change the
calculus that has kept U.S. corporate money overseas if it means
higher taxes in low-tax European countries like Ireland.
"The scheme of U.S. multinationals parking money offshore
indefinitely, taxed at zero, may be coming to an end," said
Steven Rosenthal of the Tax Policy Center research group.
Online retailer Amazon.com Inc and fast-food
company McDonald's Corp already face probes over taxes
in Luxembourg, while coffee chain Starbucks Corp has
been ordered to pay up to 30 million euros ($33 million) to the
Dutch government.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Jason Lange; additional
reporting by Jeff Mason and Diane Bartz; Editing by Julia
Edwards and Jonathan Oatis)