BRUSSELS Apparently only Pope Benedict and divine intervention can save the euro now.

In a spoof statement issued on Thursday, the European Council announced it was calling another euro zone summit to resolve the debt crisis - a meeting to be held on April 1, or April Fool's Day - with the pope in attendance.

"The presence of His Holiness the pope affords an opportunity to pray for divine intervention to save the euro," it said. "This is now seen as the most credible strategy."

While clearly a joke, the statement might lead some to conclude EU diplomats are taking a more relaxed approach to the debt crisis now that the worst appears to have passed.

The Vatican uses the euro even though it is not in the 17-member euro zone.

