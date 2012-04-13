BRUSSELS, April 13 The European Union's
executive said on Friday it had expressed its concerns to
Argentina over reports of plans to nationalise part of the
country's biggest energy firm YPF, majority owned by Spain's
Repsol.
"I can confirm that the European Commission, through the EU
delegation in Argentina, has expressed its concerns to the
Argentinian government," Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly
told a daily news briefing.
"We hope that the Argentinian government will ensure that
they abide by their international commitments when it comes to
the protection of international investments on their territory."
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Charlie Dunmore)