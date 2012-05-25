BRUSSELS May 25 The European Union filed a suit
against Argentina's import restrictions with the World Trade
Organisation on Friday, intensifying the disputes between the
South American nation and its trading partners.
The EU's executive Commission said Argentina had put into
place restrictive measures, including an import licensing regime
and an obligation on companies to balance imports with exports.
"Argentina's import restrictions violate international trade
rules and must be removed," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht
said in a statement.
"These measures are causing very real damage to EU companies
- hurting jobs and our economy as a whole... The trade and
investment climate in Argentina is clearly getting worse."