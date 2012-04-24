* EU seeking other complainants to join WTO suit
* Row centres on Argentina's import licences
* Argentina says "no basis" for allegations
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, April 24 The European Union is planning
to lodge a complaint at the World Trade Organization over
Argentina's import restrictions and is seeking other trading
partners to back its suit, a source familiar with the situation
said on Tuesday.
"This is a process that is advancing but it will take some
time before it becomes official. We will naturally look at
others that could accompany us," the source said.
It is likely to be "a matter of weeks" before the EU
launches the case, the source said.
The issue has already prompted a war of words between
Argentina and at least fourteen of its trading partners at the
WTO, and relations with the EU have been inflamed further by
Argentina's decision to seize control of YPF, an oil company
majority owned by Spain's Repsol.
The United States, Japan, South Korea, Australia and other
countries have all said they are unhappy about restrictions
imposed by Argentina.
U.S. Ambassador to the WTO Michael Punke led the criticism
at a March 30 meeting of the WTO's Goods Council, where he said
Argentina had put a blanket restriction on trade by requiring
import licenses on all imported goods from Feb 1 this year.
The Latin American country was further limiting imports with
a "trade balancing" policy that required importers to export
goods of the same value, he said, adding that the practices were
"unbefitting" of a member of the WTO and the G20 group of
nations.
But Argentina's Secretary for International Economic
Relations Cecilia Nahón said Punke's allegations had "no basis
in objective facts" and were meant to stigmatise Argentina,
according to a transcript of her statement at the March 30
meeting.
"We see this as a political action because it does not
involve precise questions concerning certain specific measures
or sectoral policies, but rather an overall questioning of
Argentina's trade policies and practices, of a kind
unprecedented in the WTO," she said.
Argentina was being made into an example to discourage
developing countries from using legitimate economic policies,
she said, adding it was developed countries that were distorting
world trade.
"An honest assessment of the multilateral trading system
shows that it is not the licences imposed by Argentina and by so
many other countries, but the traditional distorting measures
applied mainly in the developed countries which are the root
cause of the real problems in international trade," she said.
"On top of the enormous sums devoted to domestic support for
agricultural producers, millions have gone into fiscal and
monetary stimulus packages in recent years to meet the global
crisis, and it has not yet been possible to measure the true
extent of the global distortionary impact of that crisis."
Last week EU Trade Commissioner Karel de Gucht wrote to
Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman saying bilateral
contacts had failed to resolve the problem.
"Regrettably, Argentina has not presented any valid
justification for these measures nor taken any real steps to
remedy the situation," he wrote in the letter dated April 19.
He urged Argentina to "revise or remove... all formal and
informal measures which unduly hinder imports" and said the EU
was keeping open all possibly options to address the matter.
EU trade spokesman John Clancy declined to comment on the
likelihood of an EU-backed suit against Argentina on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; additional reporting by Sebastian
