BRUSSELS Feb 20 The European Union plans
to launch negotiations on a free trade area (FTA) with Armenia
soon in order to boost trade and investment with the Caucasus
country.
Talks will cover market access EU.conditions, as well as
bringing rules in other countries closer to those in the EU so
their local manufacturers meet EU standards. The moves are aimed
at helping Armenia integrate more with the
"The EU is Armenia's first trading partner," EU Trade
Commissioner Karel De Gucht said in a statement.
"A deep and comprehensive free trade area will give Armenia
a more favourable access to the European Single Market thereby
helping to boost economic growth in the country."
It did not say when the talks would start.
The EU has been negotiating a broader Association Agreement
with Armenia since July 2010, a type of agreement the EU uses to
persuade third countries to make commitments to political,
economic, trade, or human rights reform.
Armenia has made significant reforms recently in technical
regulations, sanitary measures and the protection of
intellectual property, the Commission said.
The EU was Armenia's biggest trading partner in 2011, with
bilateral trade amounting to 960 million euros. The country
already benefits from low import duties to the EU.
(Reporting By Sebastian Moffett Editing by Maria Golovnina)