By Huw Jones
| LONDON, March 27
The world's top audit firms
were slammed by the European Commission on Tuesday for "over
lobbying" against a planned EU shake-up aimed at encouraging
more competition.
The European Union's executive proposed its draft law last
November which could lead to the Big Four - PwC, KPMG
, Deloitte and Ernst & Young -
having to separate audit and advisory services in a bid to
increase competition.
The four check the books of nearly all blue chip companies
in the world. The reform would force clients to switch auditors
after six years, a process known as rotation. Auditors would
also be barred from advising clients whose books they already
check.
The proposals have split the industry in two.
The Big Four are campaigning hard to stop many of the core
changes from being approved by the European Parliament and EU
states. Smaller auditors are urging lawmakers to stand their
ground as the prospect of a bigger market share looms.
"The lobbying has been fierce and has been excessive in our
view," Arvind Wadhera, a senior European Commission official,
told a hearing on the reform in parliament.
It was "worse" than what he witnessed with banks, a sector
seen as a benchmark for bending the ear of lawmakers. He invited
the auditors to "write rather than trying to dismiss all the
proposals made by the commission at all sorts of fora."
"Our resolve is even firmer," Wadhera added.
Brussels wants to crack down on auditors after EU member
states had to pour 3 trillion euros into the financial sector
during the crisis.
Some 150 banks had to be rescued, but none of their audits
had flagged any problems, Wadhera said.
Antonio Masip Hidalgo, a Spanish centre left member of
parliament, said: "The Big Four have done everything they can to
stand in the way of further regulation. There is a lot of effort
in trying to maintain the status quo."
FIERCE RESISTANCE
Sajjad Karim, the British centre-right lawmaker who is
steering the reform through parliament, said he would continue
listening to everyone.
"So far, as all of those interactions are concerned, not a
single interaction has led to me being concerned in any way as
to the amount of input coming in my direction," Karim said.
None of the Big Four were invited to speak at Tuesday's
hearing. PwC and KPMG declined comment on the hearing. Deloitte
and Ernst & Young had no immediate comment.
The clashes echo what is happening in the United States
where the audit regulator has met fierce resistance to the
possibility of auditor rotation there too.
The Big Four spent a combined $9.4 million last year on
lobbying against regulatory changes, according to a Reuters
analysis of congressional disclosure reports.
Officials from some of the Big Four said on condition of
anonymity they have a right to put forward their views and
reject accusations of overlobbying.
"We are simply stating our case and leaving it to others to
make their minds up. We have a strong argument and we've seen
that business, the real winners and losers in all of this, have
made their feelings very clear on proposals such as mandatory
rotation," one of the officials said.
There was support from major audit customers to row back on
some of the proposals, even though British blue-chip companies
have stayed with the same auditor for 48 years on average.
"Investors consider that mandatory rotation could be costly
and disruptive," Liz Murrall, a director at the UK's Investment
Management Association said.
Andrew Brown, who represents smaller auditors, said if
Europe did not act to tackle market concentration then
individual member states would.
The UK competition watchdog is already probing the sector.