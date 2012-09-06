By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 6 Core elements of a proposed
European Union shake up of rules governing company auditors
should be ditched, an influential member of the bloc's
parliament suggested, in a move that is likely to delight the
"Big Four" auditors and Britain.
The EU's executive, the European Commission, authored the
draft law to inject more competition into a market where
Deloitte, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers
and Ernst & Young check the books of most top
companies in the world.
It proposed requiring the EU's 8,000 listed companies to
switch auditor every six years and introduce caps on market
share that would force the Big Four to split up into separate
"pure audit" and advisory companies in some EU states.
Sajjad Karim, the British centre-right lawmaker who is
steering the reform through the parliament, said in his report
published on the assembly's website on Thursday that a company
should be allowed to keep the same auditor for up to 25 years.
Market share caps that would trigger splitting up the big
auditors should be scrapped outright, he said.
He proposes that auditors should be banned from offering a
much narrower range of services to a client being audited so
that, for example, tax consulting would be allowed.
Karim wants to scrap the proposal for the European
Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to develop a "Quality
Certificate" for auditors so that companies have fewer worries
about using less known auditors.
He will present his report to parliament's legal affairs
committee on Sept. 18 and is likely to face stiff opposition
from Liberals and socialists.
The European Parliament and EU countries have the final say
and changes are expected as the approval process continues.
Some suspect Karim has taken an extreme stance to open the
door to a final deal that would probably still be a dilution
compared with the original text.
The reform has pitched smaller audit firms like Grant
Thornton, Mazars, RSM and BDO International against the Big
Four, who have campaigned hard to water down the measure.
The Big Four question why smaller firms should be given a
regulatory leg-up to build up market share. Smaller auditors say
it will not be worth investing in expanding networks unless
there is a realistic prospect of more work for them.
"The draft does not address investor concerns in non audit
services, long auditor tenure and the market structure," said
Nick Jeffrey, a director at Grant Thornton.
Separately, the EU is also waiting to see what changes, if
any, Britain's Competition Commission will make in its probe of
the UK audit market where the Big Four dominate.
The UK anti-trust watchdog will publish preliminary findings
in November.
Britain is sceptical about the EU measure, believing market
structure should be left to anti-trust bodies and that mandatory
rotation of auditors is not the answer to boosting competition.
It is also leery of giving EU regulator ESMA oversight powers.