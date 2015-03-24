LONDON, March 24 Austria's application of new
European Union rules in its handling of failed bank Hypo Alpe
Adria was justified, the bloc's financial services chief
Jonathan Hill said on Tuesday.
Hypo Alpe Adria, now defunct, was nationalised in 2009 and
has already cost Austrian taxpayers about 5.5 billion euros ($6
billion), with the bailout triggering new banking legislation
and a complex web of litigation.
New EU rules, known as the bank recovery and resolution
directive (BRRD), seek to shield taxpayers from having to bail
out failed lenders, putting creditors and shareholders in the
firing line first during insolvency.
On March 1 Austria's Financial Market Authority took control
of Heta Asset Resolution, the so-called bad bank
created to wind down Hypo's assets, and halted payments on more
than 11 billion euros of debt after an audit revealed a capital
hole of up to 7.6 billion euros.
Hill told the European Parliament's economic affairs
committee that Hypo is a complicated case involving a mix of old
and new rules and his officials have been in close contact with
the Austrian authorities.
Though the officials have not yet received all the necessary
information, Hill said: "Their preliminary assessment is that
the application of BRRD Austria did on March 1 was justified."
But Hill, who has powers to take legal action against EU
states that don't apply the bloc's rules properly, added: "We
need to keep an eye on the case. I don't claim this particular
case is a straightfoward one."
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)