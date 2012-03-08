BRUSSELS, March 8 The European Commission
will temporarily stop issuing rules that may push up costs for
carmakers or restrict them from closing plants, its industrial
chief said amid calls by the sector for a Europe-wide solution
to overcapacity problems.
Faced with an estimated 20 percent overcapacity, Europe's
carmakers this week called on European Union leaders to agree to
plant closures and politically toxic job cuts to ensure their
survival.
The EC -- the EU's executive arm -- is aware of the auto
industry's strategic importance in Europe, EU Commissioner for
Enterprise and Industry Antonio Tajani said in a statement on
Thursday.
"We are intensifying efforts to strengthen the tools already
available. In particular, I have instructed my
directorate-general to implement a regulatory moratorium to
avoid new costs and limit relocations," Tajani said.
"I also intend to propose to my colleagues to examine the
possibilities of similar initiatives in their areas of
expertise," he said.
The Commission was exploring various options and the length
of the moratorium, said Carlo Corazza, Tajani's spokesman.
"We want to stop for a number of years putting on the table
new regulations concerning the auto industry," Corazza said.
The Commission can penalise EU governments if they prevent
companies from relocating their operations across the 27-country
European Union in breach of EU single market rules based on the
free movement of people, goods and services in the region.
However, actions against protectionism have been rare.
From 2007-12, Europe's car industry shut or is planning to
close three factories compared with 10 closures in the United
States, according to figures from IMC-Auto.
There are 241 plants in 27 countries across Europe. EU
national governments generally oppose plant closures because of
the political impact.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)