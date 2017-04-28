By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS, April 28
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators
scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia,
Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United
States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others
on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
The auto industry has been hit with multi-million euro fines
by regulators worldwide in recent years for fixing prices of
products including thermal systems, seatbelts, radiators,
windscreen wipers, ball bearings and car air conditioning.
The European Commission said at the time of the raids in
March 2014 they were concerned the companies may have operated a
cartel and abused their dominance in the market for exhaust
systems.
It did not name the companies. However French auto parts
maker Faurecia, which is 46.6 percent owned by French carmaker
PSA Group, TenneCo and Eberspaecher all confirmed they
had been raided.
The EU competition enforcer said the case had been
administratively closed without providing details. It can fine
companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover for
breaching the bloc's rules.
TenneCo said it a separate statement it had been notified by
the European Commission that the inquiry was closed.
Other investigations are ongoing into auto supplies markets
including airbags, steering wheels and capacitors.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)