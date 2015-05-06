* European Commission seeking tougher standards by 2017
* Research links up to 30 pct of emissions drop to loopholes
* Germany led push for weaker emissions standards
European carmakers are lobbying
for a three year delay to new rules that would reduce the
fuel-saving claims they can make for their vehicles, according
to an industry paper seen by Reuters.
The European Commission wants to tighten vehicle testing to
close loopholes such as driving on an unrealistically smooth
surface and taping up car doors and windows.
It wants to introduce the tougher standards by September
2017, but a position paper from the European car industry trade
group says it "cannot envisage vehicle testing beginning before
1 January 2020".
The paper from the European Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (ACEA) -- whose members include BMW,
Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler -- goes on to
say a further year's delay might be needed because of the time
required for all manufacturers to have newly-registered vehicles
tested under the new rules.
Commission research published in 2013 showed lab techniques
explained around a third of a recorded drop in average EU
emissions from passenger cars of planet-warming carbon dioxide
(CO2), linked to reduced fuel consumption.
ACEA said it was "actively contributing" to the development
of the more stringent rules and was committed to introducing
them as soon as it is feasible.
"When considering all the issues that have to be addressed
in finalising the work, it becomes clear that unrealistic
deadlines for implementing WLTP (real-world testing) simply
cannot be rushed into," ACEA said in an emailed statement.
A meeting of EU member state representatives and the
Commission on Thursday will decide which techniques carmakers
will be allowed to use when testing their vehicles as well as
the date of introduction of the new rules.
"We all know by now that pumped-up fuel economy figures are
the direct result of carmakers gaming the lab tests. EU
governments have the opportunity this Thursday to stop this
cheating as from 2017," said Greg Archer, clean vehicles manager
of sustainable transport group Transport & Environment.
The industry has already won a concession after Germany,
home to Europe's biggest carmakers, led a campaign to delay by a
year the Commission proposal to introduce an emissions limit of
95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre from 2020.
