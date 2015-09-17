* Dutch couple sued KLM over 29-hour delay
* Delay caused by two technical defects
* EU court says technical problems arise as matter of course
(Adds comment from aviation lawyer)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Sept 17 Airlines have to pay
passengers compensation when flights are cancelled or delayed
due to unforeseen technical problems, the European Union's top
court ruled on Thursday, handing a victory to consumers.
The case was brought by a Dutch couple whose flight from
Quito, Ecuador, to Amsterdam was delayed by 29 hours. KLM
refused to pay compensation on the grounds that the
technical faults that caused the delay were extraordinary
circumstances.
Under EU law, air carriers do not have to pay compensation
if the cancellation or delay is caused by "extraordinary
circumstances" such as bad weather, strikes and political
instability, which could not have been avoided even if all
reasonable measures had been taken.
KLM argued the two defective components at the root of the
delay had not exceeded their average lifetime and that the
manufacturer had not provided any specific information on which
defects might arise once the equipment reached a certain age.
The Luxembourg-based court said that while technical
problems could constitute extraordinary circumstances, for
example those caused by acts of sabotage or terrorism, the same
could not be said for issues that arise during maintenance of
the aircraft or from a failure to carry out such maintenance.
"In the course of the activities of an air carrier, that
unexpected event is inherent in the normal exercise of an air
carrier's activity, as air carriers are confronted as a matter
of course with unexpected technical problems," the Court of
Justice of the European Union said in a press release. "No
component of an aircraft lasts forever."
Consumer associations applauded the ruling for providing
greater clarity on what constitutes an extraordinary
circumstance, saying airlines often relied on unforeseen
technical errors to reject compensation claims.
Ronald Schmid, spokesman for consumer association
Fairplane.de and an aviation lawyer, said the judgement
confirmed a previous 2008 ruling which excluded technical issues
arising from aircraft maintenance as extraordinary
circumstances.
However, he said Thursday's decision clarified that airlines
have to be prepared to deal with technical problems wherever
they are in the world.
KLM had to fly in the replacement components from Amsterdam
in order to install them since they were unavailable in Quito.
The Association of European Airlines said the case proved
that the current air passenger rights regulation needed to be
reviewed since it was giving rise to "one court case after the
other" and different interpretations.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin; Editing by
Mark Potter)