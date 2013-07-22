By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, July 22
WASHINGTON, July 22 Diplomatic talks on a deal
to curb greenhouse gas emissions from the global aviation
industry have intensified recently as EU and U.S. officials try
to stave off the threat of a trade war, lawmakers and observers
said.
Peter Liese, a member of the European Parliament from the
conservative German Christian-Democratic Union, led a delegation
to meet with Obama administration officials in Washington last
week to discuss the issue.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the
United Nations' civil aviation body, has until September to
complete a resolution on a market-based plan that would curb
rising greenhouse gas emissions from global airlines.
Should the UN organization fail, the European Union could
try to re-impose an emissions trading system on global airlines.
The EU postponed the implementation of the law in 2012 to give
the ICAO time to devise a global approach.
Liese sees only a 50 percent chance the ICAO talks can
deliver a deal strong enough to avoid a revival of the law and
avoid threats of a trade war.
"Unless we have progress in the next six to seven weeks, we
will run into a big problem," Liese told Reuters.
Liese said drafts of the resolution that ICAO assembly
delegates will consider at their triennial meeting, which starts
in Montreal on Sept. 24, might not be not ambitious enough to
pass muster.
"We made very clear that what is on the table now is not
enough," Liese said.
He added that a deal acceptable to Europeans would
unambiguously clarify that there will be an international
agreement from 2020 onward.
The ICAO narrowed its options in May to three market-based
measures, including a mandatory offsetting scheme.
The following month, the International Air Transport
Association (IATA), set up to help the UN harmonize aviation
after World War II, backed a system in which airlines would
offset increased emissions after 2020 by buying carbon credits
from projects that cut them in other sectors. A wider coalition
of aviation groups endorsed the plan in recent weeks.
Nancy Young, vice president for environmental affairs for
U.S. airline lobby group Airlines for America, said the strong
industry backing of a market-based emissions plan should give
the ICAO "very strong momentum to reach an agreement."
The agreement, she said, will not be a detailed framework,
but "a glide path toward a single market-based measure by 2016,"
the year the next ICAO assembly takes place.
SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY
The ICAO's 36-member leadership council is scheduled to meet
on Sept. 4, when it is expected to discuss a final resolution.
If the council agrees to the draft, it is likely the plan
will be endorsed by the full assembly when it convenes in late
September-early October, said Annie Petsonk, international
counsel for the Environmental Defense Fund, who tracks the
negotiations.
Petsonk and Young said there has been intensive "shuttle
diplomacy" over the last few weeks, with European officials
coming to Washington and U.S. officials going to the ICAO
headquarters in Montreal.
In addition, meetings between countries with similar views
on the issue have been taking place. For example, China and
India, which along with the United States strongly opposed the
imposition of the European trading scheme on their airlines, are
likely meeting ahead of the assembly to coordinate objections to
the ICAO's proposed resolution.
Liese said U.S. and EU officials might also have to consider
a potential bilateral agreement if the ICAO fails to agree on a
deal that would stave off the threat of a trade war.
But Jos Delbeke, director-general for climate action for the
European Commission, was optimistic.
"Negotiations inside ICAO are in full swing, and we are
confident that a useful resolution is going to be adopted in
Sept/Oct," Delbeke told Reuters in an email.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici. Editing by Ros Krasny and
Andre Grenon)