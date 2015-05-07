By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 7 The European Commission asked
the European Aviation Safety Agency on Thursday to assess a
report on the causes of the Germanwings jet crash in the French
Alps in March and will then decide whether to update aviation
safety rules.
According to the preliminary findings from the report by
France's BEA accident investigation agency, the Germanwings
co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing the jet on March 24
rehearsed the manoeuvre on the morning of the disaster.
European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc asked the
European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to look into areas such
as the cockpit door locking system, cockpit access and exit
procedures and the procedures for medical checks on pilots.
Andreas Lubitz, the co-pilot on the flight from Barcelona to
Duesseldorf, had twice been refused medical papers needed to
fly, the investigators said on Wednesday.
The EASA taskforce will gather evidence from safety and
medical staff from the aviation industry as well as from
regulators.
Based on its findings, the European Union will decide
whether to change its aviation safety rules, the Commission
said.
EASA has the power to make rules that all European airlines
have to follow.
Germany has also set up a task force of aviation industry
experts to look into any possible changes that should be made to
medical tests for pilots and cockpit doors security.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin; Editing by
Susan Fenton)