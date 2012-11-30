* European pilots to stage one-day strike on Jan. 22
* Air crews say European working time changes don't go far
enough
* U.S. introduced rule changes in Dec. 2011
By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 European aircrews plan a
one-day strike in January to campaign for fewer hours and longer
breaks to end what they say are dangerous working conditions
that lead to tiredness and raise the risk of accidents.
Pilot fatigue has been blamed for air accidents and near
misses and in the United States, which have led to the
implementation of rigorous rules on rest periods.
Europe's Aviation Safety Agency EASA has not done enough to
improve scheduling rules, so workers will stage a one-day
walkout on Jan. 22 next year, lobby group the European Cockpit
Association (ECA) and the European Transport Workers' Federation
said in a statement on Friday.
"For years now, aircrews have been waiting for safe rules to
counter the dangers of crew fatigue on flight operations," ECA
President Nico Voorbach said.
"Surveys show that pilots and cabin crew are already
struggling with high levels of fatigue, nodding off at the
controls of aircraft."
The campaigners say the European Union is lagging behind the
United States in implementing tougher standards.
Reforms implemented there after the crash of a U.S. commuter
flight near Buffalo in 2009 spurred a review of working time
rules.
Investigators said the crash of Colgan Air 3407, which
killed 50 people, was not directly caused by fatigue, but said
that crew was probably over-tired.
This led the U.S. air agency, the Federal Aviation
Administration, to introduce a rule last year calling for pilots
to work fewer hours and have longer breaks between shifts, in a
move airlines said would cost them millions in labour.
European pilots are demanding similar changes be made in the
European Union, and say that a proposed change to the rules by
watchdog EASA made in October does not go far enough.
"If the Colgan Air accident showed us something, it's that a
tired pilot is a dangerous pilot. EASA's rules fail to address
this and this must change today," Voorbach said.
The new EU rules proposed so far are expected to be adopted
in summer 2013, but must be reviewed by the European Commission,
the EU's executive, and approved by member states.
The unions represent more than 38,000 pilots and 100,000
aircrews across Europe.
On Thursday, ground and cabin crews at Spanish airline
Iberia, part of International Airlines Group (IAG), said they
will stage a series of strikes in December, disrupting the
holiday travel season to protest against massive job cuts.