BRUSSELS, March 13 The European Commission said
on Friday it will address French and German concerns over what
they see as unfair subsidies to Gulf carriers when it proposes a
commercial aviation agreement with the Gulf region later this
year.
At a meeting of European Union transport ministers on
Friday, France and Germany asked the Commission to look at an
aviation agreement with Gulf carriers - such as Emirates
and Etihad - as a way to stop European airlines
losing market share to their Middle East competitors.
Any commercial flying agreement including the granting of
air traffic rights to foreign carriers should be accompanied by
provisions allowing member states to monitor potential illegal
subsidies and unfair competitive practices, French transport
minister Alain Vidalies said in a statement.
"Aviation is very much challenged by competition right now
and we need to address it in a more comprehensive way," said
Violeta Bulc, EU Transport Commissioner.
In a letter to France and Germany, seen by Reuters, Bulc
said she supported their initiative and would address it as part
of an aviation package due to be presented later this year.
"There are indications that the state support leads to an
advantage (for Gulf carriers) compared to European airlines,"
said Alexander Dobrindt, Germany's transport minister.
"The benefit of an aviation agreement for us could be to get
equal opportunities and for the Gulf carriers that there is the
possibility, if there is an equal opportunity again, to talk
about new landing rights."
On Feb. 12 the French and German transport ministers sent a
letter, seen by Reuters, to Bulc asking her to negotiate an air
transport agreement with Gulf countries that would require the
"financial transparency of the various entities involved".
Bulc said she will ask member states for a mandate to start
talks with the Gulf countries and also wants to propose flying
agreements with countries such as Brazil and China.
U.S. airlines are campaigning to persuade Washington to
alter commercial flying agreements with Qatar and the United
Arab Emirates because of alleged unfair subsidies.
