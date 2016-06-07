* EU Commission to seek aviation deals with Gulf nations,
Turkey
* Sees such deals as way to boost European carriers
* Mandates will have clauses to limit duration of talks
BRUSSELS, June 7 EU member states gave the green
light on Tuesday for the European Commission to pursue air
traffic agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey
and countries in southeast Asia to try to support its airlines.
Europe's aviation industry, which contributes 110 billion
euros ($123 billion) to EU gross domestic product, has been hit
by the rapid expansion of Gulf airlines, such as Emirates
, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways, and shifting
traffic flows to Asia.
The Commission, the European Union's executive, asked
national governments in December to give it a mandate to start
talks on air transport agreements with a number of countries,
including China, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and
Qatar.
Such agreements, now often done on a bilateral basis between
the governments of two countries, would set out where and how
often foreign airlines could fly into the EU, and vice versa.
The Commission hopes the aviation deals will give European
airlines greater access to some of the world's fastest growing
aviation markets, notably the Gulf countries and Turkey, and
bring billions of euros in economic benefits.
"Once agreed, these agreements will offer new business
opportunities to the whole aviation sector, new routes and
better fares to passengers, whilst guaranteeing a level playing
field to our companies," said EU Transport Commissioner Violeta
Bulc.
Some European carriers, notably Lufthansa and Air
France KLM, as well as major U.S. airlines, have
accused Gulf carriers of receiving unfair state subsidies,
allegations they have rejected.
The Commission will be able to seek fair competition and
financial transparency provisions in the talks on aviation
agreements, a key demand from countries such as France and
Germany,
For the first time, member states introduced a flexible
sunset clause in the mandates to ensure that talks on bilateral
agreements can resume if the EU-level ones drag on for too long.
EU member states may not engage in bilateral talks for
aviation deals with third countries as long as EU-level
negotiations are ongoing.
That has sparked concern among some Gulf carriers such as
Emirates that the EU-level mandates would be used to
freeze their flying rights in Europe.
The mandates for Turkey and the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations (ASEAN) -- which includes Laos, Thailand, Vietnam,
the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, Brunei
and Cambodia -- will last four years, whilst the ones for Qatar
and the UAE three years. The Commission will be able to ask for
an extension if the talks are progressing.
However the Commission is expected to challenge the idea of
a sunset clause at the EU's top court, an EU official said.
