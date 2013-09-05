By Charlie Dunmore and Tim Hepher
| BRUSSELS, Sept 5
BRUSSELS, Sept 5 Fears of an aviation trade war
eased on Thursday after the European Union offered to abandon
attempts to apply its rules for curbing emissions outside its
airspace in exchange for international co-operation to set up a
global scheme.
A provisional deal at the governing council of the United
Nations' aviation body on Wednesday was seen as a diplomatic
breakthrough after more than year of tensions between the EU and
a broad front of critics led by China and the United States.
China has suspended billions of dollars' of purchases of
Airbus jetliners from Europe over the row and airlines
have warned of chaos caused by other possible retaliatory
measures, such as restrictions on foreign airspace.
But the airline industry sounded an upbeat note after the
draft deal, while experts warned key details must still be
hashed out at a full assembly of the Montreal-based
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) later this
month.
"We are optimistic that the Assembly will make progress,
provided they keep focused on achieving an agreement on a global
scheme," said Anthony Concil, communications director of the
International Air Transport Association group of 200 airlines.
The new compromise would require countries to make a
decision on finding a "market-based mechanism" for reducing
airline emissions by 2016.
It would allow regional mechanisms, such as the EU's
emissions trading scheme, to continue forcing global airlines to
pay for their emissions on flights to European airports but it
can only charge for emissions over EU airspace.
That sets the stage for a change in the EU's law in return
for other countries signing up to a global deal to cut airline
emissions from 2020.
The deal heads off the immediate threat of Europe finding
itself isolated in a global carbon trade war, but experts said
the outcome was still a diplomatic blow for the EU.
"You could call it a defeat for Europe," said Christian
Egenhofer, senior fellow at Brussels-based think tank the Centre
for European Policy Studies.
"I would not draw too much meaning from this for climate
change, but I think you can draw much more meaning from this in
terms of the quality of European diplomacy. They should have had
a feeling of the likely heat from this, but they obviously did
not," he told Reuters.
GIVE AND TAKE
EU climate chief Connie Hedegaard described the move as "not
perfect but progress" on her Twitter account.
"This is not about winning or losing. This is a multilateral
negotiation where you have to give and take," her spokesman
Isaac Valero-Ladron added in an emailed statement.
Environmental groups are likely to oppose the agreement,
which falls short of the EU's original objectives.
The EU's efforts to reach a compromise are a far cry from
its defiant stance before the law took effect at the start of
2012.
During a meeting of EU Commissioners in July 2011 to discuss
Washington's growing opposition to the aviation law, some
recommended offering "a face-saving negotiation exercise with
the U.S." while making it clear that the EU would not back down.
But faced with legal challenges from U.S. lawmakers and
airlines as well as the suspension of Chinese orders for up to
45 Airbus jets, some European governments broke ranks
and the bloc was forced to suspend its charges on international
flights to and from Europe.
Under the draft compromise, international flights would be
covered to the extent they use European airspace.
For a flight from London to New York, for example, the
airline would have to declare its emissions inside European
airspace. Once the aircraft left EU airspace to cross the
Atlantic, its emissions would no longer be counted.
Under the EU's original law, CO2 emitted throughout the
journey would be covered by the trading scheme, sparking
protests from countries such as China that the EU was
interfering with the sovereignty of their airspace.
The deal follows weeks of intense negotiations which sped up
after global airlines buried their own differences at an IATA
industry conference in June, putting pressure on governments to
reach a broader settlement.
India, whose state airline joined Chinese carriers in
opposing the IATA scheme, has indicated it will oppose the deal.