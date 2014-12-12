(Corrects paragraphs six, seven and eight to show that Airports
Council made their comments prior to the draft Commission
proposal)
By Julia Fioretti and Victoria Bryan
BRUSSELS/BERLIN Dec 12 The new European
Commission may scrap plans to open up airport ground handling
services to more competition amid criticism from airports, which
say such a move could hit the quality of services.
The reform would give airlines more choice of service
providers and increase the minimum number of providers at large
airports.
But the Commission said in a draft document seen by Reuters
that it was unlikely to get wide agreement on the scheme.
Ground handling includes services such as marshalling
aircraft, loading and unloading planes, baggage handling, and
refuelling. The biggest providers worldwide include
Swissport/Servisair, DNATA, SATS, Menzies and Fraport
.
Currently, European airports with more than 15 million
passengers a year should allow at least two core ground handling
providers, and the Commission had wanted to increase that number
to three.
However, the Airports Council International Europe (ACI),
which represents 450 airports in 45 European countries, has
previously argued that increasing the number of ground handling
providers at airports could make operations more complicated.
It has said more ground handlers would mean more space
needed for equipment and would make it more difficult to
coordinate services in events such as extreme weather.
ACI, and German airports association ADV, have said further
liberalisation and competition for tenders would also put
pressure on already low wages in the sector because staff costs
make up around 70 percent of the costs of service providers.
A spokeswoman for the Commission said its work programme had
not yet been adopted and was still under discussion.
(Editing by Mark Potter)