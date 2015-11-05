BRUSSELS Nov 5 The European Commission will
suggest loosening EU rules limiting the foreign ownership and
control of European airlines, according to a draft document seen
by Reuters.
Under current rules foreign investors cannot own more than
49 percent of a European airline, and the control of the company
must remain in EU hands, something the EU executive says deters
investors.
"A relaxation of ownership and control rules should be
pursued on the basis of reciprocity through bilateral air
services agreement and at the multilateral level," the draft
aviation strategy document says.
The Commission is expected to unveil the proposal next
month.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Foo Yun Chee)