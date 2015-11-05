* EU to unveil aviation strategy next month
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Nov 5 EU regulators will suggest
loosening limits on the foreign ownership and control of
European airlines to encourage investment from non-Europeans and
give a boost to the aviation sector, according to a document
seen by Reuters.
Under current rules, foreign investors cannot own more than
49 percent of a European airline, and control of the company
must remain in EU hands, something the EU executive says deters
investors.
"A relaxation of ownership and control rules should be
pursued on the basis of reciprocity through bilateral air
services agreement and at the multilateral level," the draft
aviation strategy document says.
The Commission is expected to unveil the strategy next month
as it seeks to boost the competitiveness of Europe's aviation
sector, hobbled by the rise of low-cost players such as Ryanair
and easyJet, as well as Gulf carriers and the
rise of Asia as a major air traffic hub.
The document notes the commercial and financial importance
of airlines and their "significant upfront financial needs" to
operate in a competitive environment as reasons to consider the
relevance of ownership limits.
The Commission will adopt guidelines on the law on ownership
and control of EU airlines to give more legal certainty to
investors and airlines.
It will also explore measures to address unfair commercial
practices from third countries, since the current law addressing
these issues is considered ineffective.
Carriers from the Gulf states, such as Emirates,
Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways, have come under fire from some
European and U.S. airlines who say they benefit from unfair
state aid.
As part of its strategy the Commission will propose the
negotiation of EU-level commercial aviation agreements with
China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates,
Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Mexico, Argentina and The Association of
Southeast Asian Nations, according to the document.
The executive will also tackle the issue of airlines
employing lower-cost workers overseas to avoid high labour costs
in Europe.
Europe's third-biggest budget airline Norwegian Air
has for instance circumvented Norway's labour laws by basing
some of its crew and jets in countries such as Spain and
Thailand.
EU member states will also be urged to complete the "Single
European Sky" project, in process for a decade and which would
cut costs and emissions by merging national air corridors.
