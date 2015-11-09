By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 9 The European Commission is
working on a legislative proposal to tackle unfair competition
from non-EU airlines which could include the ability to suspend
air traffic rights, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The debate on unfair competition from the Gulf carriers,
such as Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways,
has been raging in Europe and the United States where several
airlines and politicians claim they benefit from unfair state
aid.
The EU's current law granting protection against unfair
subsidies and pricing practices from non-EU airlines is
considered to be ineffective by industry and policymakers.
The Commission, the EU's executive, is working on a new
regulation that would protect European airlines in cases of
unfair competition, such as discrimination of EU carriers and
subsidies by foreign governments, according to the document.
"On this basis, and pending the establishment of an
international instrument, the Commission is of the opinion that
there is a need for an effective EU defence instrument against
unfair practices by third country airlines," the document says.
It is due to unveil a package of measures on Dec. 2 designed
to boost the competitiveness of Europe's flag carriers, hobbled
by the rise of low-cost players such as Ryanair and
easyJet, as well as Gulf carriers and the rise of Asia
as a major air traffic hub.
The proposal on unfair competition is expected in 2016, two
people familiar with the matter said.
The new law could cover a wider range of unfair practices
than the current one and give the Commission more investigative
powers to collect evidence in cases of alleged unfair
competition, the document says.
It could also "reconsider" the burden of proof for the
amount of evidence needed to open an investigation and introduce
new sanctions, such as the restriction or suspension of traffic
rights as a last resort.
The Commission has previously said it would address unfair
competition concerns when it proposes a commercial aviation
agreement with the Gulf region in December.
Germany's Lufthansa and France's Air France KLM
have spoken out against what they see as unfair
competition from the Gulf carriers.
The Commission is also working on the development of a "fair
competition clause" to be inserted in future aviation
agreements.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by David Evans)