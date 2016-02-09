* EU Commission wants mandate for deals with Gulf, others
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 The European Union is seeking
tough limits on public subsidies to airlines and the option of
revoking their traffic rights as part of new commercial aviation
agreements it wants to negotiate with several countries
including Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
A draft "fair competition clause", seen by Reuters, which
the EU executive wants to include in air transport agreements,
lists the forms of public support that could be considered
unfair, such as protection from bankruptcy, provision of
capital, tax relief and cross-subsidisation.
The clause proposes a consultation period of 30 days in
cases of disputes over unfair subsidies to an airline. Should
talks fail, the complaining country would be able to suspend or
revoke the airline's air traffic rights as well as impose
duties.
The European Commission is seeking a mandate from EU
governments to begin talks on air transport agreements with a
number of countries including China, Turkey, United Arab
Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar.
Such agreements, at the moment often done on a bilateral
basis between the governments of two countries, would set out
where and how often foreign airlines could fly into the EU, and
vice versa.
The issue has become politically charged since some European
legacy carriers, notably Lufthansa and Air France KLM
, as well as major U.S. airlines, have accused Gulf
carriers of receiving unfair state subsidies, allegations they
have rejected.
Europe's aviation industry, which contributes 110 billion
euros ($124.60 billion) to EU gross domestic product, has been
hit by the rapid expansion of Gulf airlines, such as Emirates
and Etihad, and shifting traffic flows to Asia.
A spokesman for the Commission said it supported the
objective of ensuring fair and open competition in the aviation
sector by promoting EU-level air transport agreements and
considering new measures to address unfair practices outside the
28-member bloc.
"Each contracting party shall eliminate all forms of
discrimination or unfair practices which would adversely affect
the fair and equal opportunity of the airlines of the other
contracting party to compete in providing air transport
services," the clause says.
Public subsidies or any other form of support should be made
transparent by the receiving airline, including by identifying
or separating it clearly in its accounts, the clause says.
The setting off of operational losses, foregoing a normal
return on public funds invested or discriminatory access to
airport services would also count as unfair public subsidies,
the document says.
