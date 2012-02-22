BRUSSELS Feb 21 EU regulators are
investigating whether three regional German airports and one in
Austria may have breached EU state aid rules in setting lower
charges for budget airlines Ryanair, Lufthansa's
Germanwings and Air Berlin.
The European Commission said in a statement it would also
look into capital injections and operating aid granted by German
authorities to the airports at Saarbruecken, Zweibruecken,
Luebeck-Blankensee and those provided by Austrian authorities to
Klagenfurt airport.
The investigation, launched on Wednesday, is the latest move
by the European Union executive against airports suspected of
receiving unfair support. The Commission is also investigating
possible illegal aid for airports in France, Sweden, Ireland,
Hungary and Romania.
"On the basis of the information at its disposal the
Commission cannot exclude that the measures in favour of the
four airports and their customer airlines involve state aid
which gives them an unfair advantage vis-à-vis their competitors
and is thus incompatible with the internal market," the
statement said.
It cited concerns with discounted user charges offered by
Saarbruecken airport to Cirrus Airlines and Air Berlin,
Zweibrueken aiport's lower charges for Germanwings, TUIfly and
Ryanair, and Luebeck-Blankensee airport's deals with Ryanair.
It also pointed to Klagenfurt airport's discounted scheme
for Ryanair, TUIfly and Air Berlin.
Air Berlin, Germany's second-largest carrier, is partly
owned by Gulf airline Etihad. TUIfly is controlled by German
travel group TUI AG.
The Commission can order national authorities to recover aid
if this is found to have infringed EU state aid rules.