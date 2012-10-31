* EU investigation into Gazprom ongoing
* Oettinger reiterates calls for liberalised energy pricing
BRUSSELS Oct 31 The European Union, Russia and
Belarus, after months of talks, are close to a deal on rules
governing the supply of power between them via interconnections
and grids in the Baltics, the bloc's energy chief said on
Wednesday.
"I am confident that we will soon be able to finalise these
negotiations as a first milestone in EU-Russia electricity
cooperation," Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in a
debate, which included the visiting Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak.
The Commission has been negotiating since February with
Russia and Belarus on a deal to set rules on how Baltic
electricity systems and interconnections with Russia will be
operated, he said.
Finland's grid, Fingrid, has said it hopes within
a year to be able to sell power to Russia, in part to earn more
from under-used interconnectors between the two countries.
Ties between Russia and the European Union have been soured
by the Commission's investigation into suspected
anti-competitive market practices by Russia's Gazprom.
Oettinger said only that the investigation was ongoing and
repeated his calls on Russia for competitive and liberalised
pricing for both gas and electricity. He urged an end to the
practice of linking gas prices to crude oil.
"Regardless of ongoing investigations, it is in the gas
industry's own interest to price gas in a flexible way, and not
linked to oil," he said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jane Baird)