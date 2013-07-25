BRUSSELS, July 25 The European Commission said on Thursday it had approved the 867 million euro ($1.15 billion) restructuring of nationalised bank Banco Gallego and its sale to Banco Sabadell.

The Commission, the EU executive, said it approved the plan because "it ensures (Banco Gallego's) return to long-term viability without continued state support."

Sabadell has offered to pay 1 euro for Banco Gallego, Reuters reported in April.

Spain has bailed out its weakest banks using 41 billion euros of funds from Europe. Banco Gallego, originally part of bigger bailed out bank NCG Banco, has already received 80 million euros from Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB.

The total amount of state aid received by Banco Gallego will amount up to about 867 million euros in capital injections and up to 806 million euros in guarantees, the Commission said. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by John O'Donnell)