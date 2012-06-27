People walk under Spanish flags that are hung outside Spain's biggest department store in downtown Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BRUSSELS/MADRID Spain won time on Wednesday to negotiate the terms of European aid for its banks when it gained approval for a state liquidity guarantee of 19 billion euros for Bankia (BKIA.MC), the country's biggest problem lender.

Spain has been seeking a temporary mechanism to fund four nationalised banks that urgently need money, since it could take three to four months for a European aid package of up to 100 billion euros to reach the country's financial system.

The EC said it gave Spain temporary approval to provide the guarantee for Bankia, which has asked for funds as soon as July, as well as to convert existing state-owned preference shares in Bankia into equity.

The approval is contingent on Spain presenting a restructuring plan for Bankia within six months. Spain will soon fully control Bankia.

"There is no doubt that the beneficiary will need to undergo deep restructuring," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, who regulates state aid, said in a statement.

Bankia said it had a 13.65-billion euro hole in its finances following a board meeting at which its directors agreed to step down, leaving just President Jos e I gnacio Goirigolzarri a t the helm.

The bank said in a statement the way was now clear for the state to take 100 percent ownership through Spain's bank rescue fund, the FROB, as expected.

It was not immediately clear how the guarantee would work since the FROB is down to some 5 billion euros and the government does not want to go to markets to raise funds with its borrowing costs near euro lifetime highs.

Government and financial sector sources, who did not want to be named, said the EC had approved "temporary formulas of European liquidity" that Bankia could use to meet short-term obligations. One of the sources said one possibility could be for Bankia to issue state-backed debt, purchase all the debt itself, then use the paper as collateral to seek liquidity from the European Central Bank.

As Spain's soaring borrowing costs sent it into a danger zone in recent weeks, Europe came to the rescue with the pledge of up to 100 billion euros for banks that crumbled because of heavy exposure to a property bubble that burst in 2007-2008.

Spain is expected to request 51 billion to 62 billion euros plus an additional safety margin, the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers said on Wednesday.

An independent audit said the banking system could need 62 billion euros to weather a severe economic downturn, but a more detailed bank-by-bank audit is not due for several months.

The Eurogroup said that once the final amount was determined, the aid would be paid from the EFSF fund, the temporary European rescue fund, before being moved to the permanent ESM bailout mechanism.

The Eurogroup also said the funds would be paid into Spain's FROB bank restructuring fund and that the government would be fully liable for the debt.

That threw cold water on Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's pledge earlier on Wednesday to continue pushing for aid directly to the banks, to avoid adding to its public debt burden.

But he can still push Europe to remove the preferred creditor status of the ESM, possibly on an ad hoc basis, to make the aid more palatable to private investors in Spanish sovereign debt.

Details of the terms of the aid will be laid out in a memorandum of understanding by July 9.

On Monday, Spain's Secretary of State for Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said a temporary liquidity mechanism would be used for those banks that urgently needed funds, since it would take three or four months for the European aid to reach banks.

Four nationalised banks - Bankia, CatalunyaCaixa, NovaGalicia and Banco de Valencia - could need cash injections of around 40 billion euros as soon as July, according to financial and government sources.

Bankia was taken over by the state in May, in Spain's biggest ever banking rescue, and asked the government for 19 billion euros in aid.

Spain's central bank must still sign off on Bankia's request, after the detailed audits are completed and confirm the 19 billion euros figure, but the Commission's approval of the liquidity guarantee implicitly recognises the amount the bank says it needs.

The Commission still has to approve this capital injection into Bankia by the government.

