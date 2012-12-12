BERLIN Dec 12 Euro zone finance ministers may
achieve a "breakthrough" on Wednesday in their talks in Brussels
on reforming supervision of Europe's banks, a German government
official said.
Germany and France have been at loggerheads over how many
banks the European Central Bank should directly supervise and
some other details.
"We hope for major progress and perhaps a breakthrough (in
the talks)," the German official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity, adding that Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had
told the German cabinet he was "optimistic" about a deal.
"We are ready to contribute to a solution on banking
supervision. We have some questions but if they can be resolved
by finance ministers today then Germany will not stand in the
way of an agreement," the source said.