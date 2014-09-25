Sept 25 The European Union's banking regulator
is planning next month to clamp down on banks whose pay
policies are designed to sidestep the EU's incoming bonus cap,
the Financial Times reported, citing sources.
The European Banking Authority (EBA), which has been
investigating banks' allowances, is poised to take a much
stricter stance than British regulators on what can count as
fixed pay, the FT said, citing two sources familiar with the EBA
draft recommendations. (on.ft.com/1vjmB9S)
The paper said, citing the draft, that fixed allowances
would be expected to be assigned to specific positions rather
than individuals, meaning bankers or traders with the same role
should receive the same allowance, regardless of individual
performance.
To be excluded from the EU bonus rule, allowances would be
awarded for a set period, include no forfeiture provisions if a
person hands in their notice, and be impossible to adjust
mid-term without staff consent, the FT reported.
The EBA could not be reached for comment outside regular
business hours.
The EU's bonus cap is one of the most high-profile rules
approved by the 28-country bloc following public anger over high
pay at banks, many of which were propped up by taxpayers in the
wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
The rule limits banks to no more than an employee's fixed
salary, or twice that level if approved by the bank's
shareholders, and will affect 2014 awards to be handed out early
next year.
Should the draft be adopted and enforced by British
regulators, banks would be forced to reevaluate where their
employees stand when in comes to bonuses for the 2014
performance year.
The bloc's Financial Services Chief Michel Barnier warned in
March that bankers who sidestepped the cap would face action
from the EBA.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)