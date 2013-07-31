* National interests main impediment to banking union
By Laura Noonan
LONDON, July 31 National interests will have to
be overcome if the European Union is to secure the next step of
banking union by the end of 2013, Lithuania's central bank chief
said.
The tiny nation, home to 3 million of the EU's 506 million
people, assumed the EU's presidency on July 1 and will hold it
until the end of the year.
Despite a compressed timetable, reservations in Germany and
a looming changing of the guard in Brussels, progress can be
made, Central Bank of Lithuania Governor Vitas Vasiliauskas told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
Integrating Europe's disparate banking regimes into a union,
with a common supervisor, common bailout rules and measures to
wind down failing banks, is the presidency's main priority, as
Europe battles to draw a line under a series of expensive and
often chaotic taxpayer-funded bailouts.
"Overcoming national interests would be the main issue (for
achieving completion by end 2013)," Vasiliauskas said. "There is
a political agreement on the principles of banking union.
"I hope that all parties will keep to these principles".
Vasiliauskas said banking union was "about 50 percent"
completed, with legislation pending to enable the European
Central Bank to take over bank supervision and political
agreement on common rules on how each country should share
losses amongst creditors of its failing banks.
Proposals on a single resolution authority that would handle
bank wind-downs at a pan-European level, rather than nationally,
were made by the European Commission last month and will now go
forward to ministers.
Agreement on sharing losses between creditors, sealed in
principle between euro zone countries after late night talks in
the dying days of the Irish EU presidency in June, is now the
subject of technical negotiations involving Vasiliauskas'
officials. It then goes before the European Parliament.
FLEXIBILITY
Talks have focused on the detail of what kinds of creditors
can be forced to share losses, the minimum that they should
contribute, and governments' tools to promote financial
stability.
"We can expect that some more technical changes can be
renegotiated," Vasiliauskas said. "I think, having in mind some
disagreements between national interests ... flexibility for
national authorities is one of the areas where you can find some
compromise."
Britain, France and Sweden campaigned for more national
discretion ahead of the June agreement. Germany and the
Netherlands led the charge for a more harmonized approach.
Germany has also raised concerns about the European
Commission's plans for a pan-European Bank Resolution Authority,
the next step after common national resolution rules are
adopted.
To avoid changing the EU treaty, which would be a lengthy
and politically risky process, the European Commission proposed
the single bank resolution authority could fall under its own
control.
But Berlin believes a proper resolution authority can only
be created if the EU treaty is changed.
Vasiliauskas said he was aware that German elections in
September could have an impact on progress but stressed that all
member states had agreed that banking union was a priority. "It
is a super-EU priority," he said.
Elections in the European parliament, scheduled for next
May, and a changing of the guard at the European Commission in
2014 could also make it challenging for Lithuania to hold
Europe's attention long enough to secure vital agreements.
"I think it can help for pushing ... some agreements on very
important issues," he said, since a shortage of time could focus
minds on getting the banking union project across the line.
With a pre-Christmas lull and the summer siesta both eating
into Lithuania's time at the helm, Vasiliauskas knows his team
will effectively have 3-1/2 months to achieve the bulk of their
work.
He rejected concerns that a country the size of Lithuania
could buckle under the weight of having to achieve so much in
such a short period of time.
The central bank will support the finance ministry with
between 20 and 25 of its experts.
"Lithuania is not the first such small country which takes
the presidency," said Vasiliauskas. "The size of the country is
not only what matters."
