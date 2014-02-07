ROME Feb 7 Bad loans are on the rise because of
the weak economy but also because banks are redefining some
loans for the asset quality review being undertaken ahead of
banking union, the head of the European Banking Authority Andrea
Enria said on Friday.
"Non-performing loans are rising because the economic
situation is not positive, but also because banks are
re-classifying their loans for the asset quality review," based
on EBA rules, Enria told reporters on the margins of a
conference in Rome.
He added that this was less the case for Italy, which
already had a stricter definition of non-performing loans.
